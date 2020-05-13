Weather Blog: Discovering a New Comet

(WRDW/WAGT)-- Comets have thought to have been around since the start of our solar system, over 4.5 billion years ago. Scientists currently use multiple systems to track and catalog comets that orbit the sun. The Solar Winds ANisotropies (SWAN) aboard the SOlar & Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) is one of those systems and is a joint project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA.

Last month a new comet was discovered by Micheal Mattiazzo, an amateur astronomer from Australia. Mattiazzo analyzed images, like the one below, from SOHO and was able to distinguish the unknown comet.



The full sky image might seem a little confusing but you can think of it just like a globe but laid out on a 2D map. You can make out a couple of bright pixels on the left-hand side of the image which is representative of the comet, officially called C/2020 F8 (SWAN) or nicknamed Comet SWAN.

But what are comets and how are we able to see them? Comets are made from a mixture of dust and ice and form when gravity combines the two together. Eventually the comet grows in size as it orbits a star and when it gets close enough energy from the star heats up the ice and turns it into a gas. The gas creates large jets of particles that propels the comet further along in its orbit. Those particles reflect sunlight and make the comet visible to astronomers like Mattiazzo. See the ESA image below on the anatomy of a comet.

If you're trying to view the comet the best time is tomorrow starting around 5:00 AM looking towards the eastern sky. It will be very close to the horizon with an altitude of about 20 degrees and with the bright moon the comet may not appear as bright. To have the greatest chance at viewing the comet you should have a clear line of sight to the horizon, usually from being in a high location. The photo below was NASA's "Astronomy Picture of the Day" on April 29th, showing the comet's green coma and blue ion-tail.



Unfortunately, the best views of the Comet SWAN will be in the Southern Hemisphere. But you don't necessarily have to look up to see a comet you can become a citizen scientist and possibly discover your own! Click the link hereto visit NASA's Citizen Science Projects page then click Sungrazer Project.