Weather Blog: DIY Weather Experiments

(WRDW/WAGT) -- During this time of social distancing you might be in need of a few ideas to keep the kids busy. There are several different types of weather experiments that you can do at home that are: fun, educational, and mostly free using items from home. Don't forget to send us your final product we'd love to see them!

For our first experiment we are going to make a rain gauge. A rain gauge is a piece of weather equipment that measures the amount of precipitation (rain or snow) that has fallen over a period of time. For this experiment you'll need the following items:

- 1 Two Liter Bottle

- 6 inches of Masking Tape

- 1 Ruler

- Pen & Scissors

The first step will be to cut the top part of the bottle off. Start cutting horizontally where the curve of the bottle becomes flat and then set the top piece to the side (see video). Next take your six inches of masking tape and line it up with the ruler, each inch will become 1/10th of an inch, meaning every 1 inch on the becomes 0.1 inches. Afterwards, align the tape to the bottle, then take the cut top piece of the bottle from before, flip it, then place it back on top, some additional tape may be needed to hold it in place. To learn more about rain gauges click here. The final design is shown below.



For our next experiment we are going to make our own barometer. A barometer is a tool that measures air pressure. How that pressure changes over time provides valuable information for forecasting the weather. For this experiment you'll need the following items:

- 1 glass container or jar

- 1 balloon

- 1 straw, pencil, index card, toothpick, and spool

- Pen, scissors, and tape

See the video above for assembly, the final design is also shown below.



Our last experiment we are going build an anemometer. Anemometer is the scientific term for a wind gauge. Knowing wind speed can be crucial for forecasting and having a record of wind speed is important for events like hurricanes. In 2018 Hurricane Michael was upgraded to a category 5 after a reanalysis of the wind speed. This experiment will be a little more tricky than the previous two and might need some adjustments as you go along. For this experiment you'll need the following items:

- 1 Pencil

- 1 Heavy spool or item to hold pencil

- 1 pin

- 4 cupcake liners or styrofoam cups

- 4 thumbtacks

- 2 strips of cardboard

See the video above for assembly, the final design is also shown below.



*These videos were created over a week ago so some forecast information might be dated*