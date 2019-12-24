We put a microphone on Santa...here's what we heard

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Santa decided to spend his last day before Christmas right here at the Augusta Mall. From what we can tell, most kids are making the 'Nice List' this year.

Some kids, like Jacob Sullivan, wait all year for this moment. This year, he asked Santa for a Forky toy from the new Toy Story movie.

Others, aren't as excited. *Cue screaming baby.*

"I'm pretty nervous," one boy told Santa after the man in the red suit asked him what he wanted for Christmas.

But one thing is for sure, every child we spoke to said they deserved to be on the 'Nice List' this year.

"We helped clean up and decorate cookies," said Katherine Hahn.

"I'm always nice," said Sadie Williams.

Today is Santa's last day at the Augusta Mall for the season. He's been making appearances since the beginning of November. He was understandably a bit too busy to do a sit down interview with us, but he did say he plans to eat lots of cookies with milk on Christmas Eve.

