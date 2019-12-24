"We had given up hope." Family gets four-legged Christmas miracle when service dog returns after 8 months

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Her elbow might be broken, but little Lucy's heart has already healed.

"It's still is kind of unreal that she's sitting here in our living room after being gone for eight months," said Frank Roberts.

Lucy, a Boston Terrier, was more than just a family pet.

"She's my service dog," Brenda Roberts said. "I suffer from PTSD from being a paramedic for 20 years, so I have really bad nightmares."

Aside from Lucy's sudden disappearance from the family's yard in Windsor, South Carolina, 2019 has been tough for the Roberts.

"We've had a pretty rough year," Frank said. "My mother had a heart attack, and she's in a nursing home. And then she ended up missing, and it's just been...it's been pretty bad year."

Saturday, 10-year-old Conner Roberts heard a bark at the door.

Connor Roberts: "I almost fell on the floor, crying."

Meredith Anderson: "Did you think she was gone forever?"

Connor Roberts: "Yes, but something in my heart, deep down in there where I still think positively, I did think that she would come back."

For a while, his mom and dad believed that too, but 8 months is a long time.

"We had given up hope in the last couple of weeks," Brenda Roberts said. "I had just started to go through her things and started to basically get rid of them and move on."

Lucy has lost weight. Her ears and eyes are infected, and the Roberts are waiting on word from a veterinary orthopedic surgeon about her elbow.

Otherwise, she's fine.

"Best Christmas ever," Brenda said. "There's never going to be a better Christmas."

It also comes with a gift, of sorts, for all of us.

It's also a gift 10-year-old Connor will open again and again for Christmases to come.

"Never give up hope," Connor said. "Always think positive, and maybe that thing will come true."

Lucy went missing from their yard when she was let out to go to the bathroom. The family believes someone took her because the vet says there's no way she's been outside for the last 8 months. She was also wearing her collar with her service dog info and was micro-chipped. The vet says it appears as though no one scanned the chip during her time away. The family wonders if Lucy might have broken her elbow jumping out of a window or over a fence. They are convinced she was determined to find her way home.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.,/i>