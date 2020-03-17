'We gotta buckle down and support each other': Gov. Brian Kemp says 146 cases of coronavirus in GA

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sought to provide a sense of calm Tuesday afternoon as the state continues to battle with both the economic impact and biological impact of the coronavirus.

"We gotta buckle down and support each other and get through this together," Kemp said, discussing the need for residents to support not only each other, but local businesses as well.

Kemp said his biggest concern Tuesday was the availability of hospital beds in the state even as the state begins gripping with the coronavirus.

But Kemp said testing in the state would be increasing by week's end with the hopes of performing 200 tests a day.

So far, according to Kemp, there have been 146 positive cases in the state, up from 121 on Monday.

The state is also partnering up with FEMA to establish sites at every region in the state.

Social distancing is also becoming one of the key weapons in the fight against the virus with Kemp calling on anyone who felt sick to just stay home.

