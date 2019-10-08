"We got enough in prison." Richmond Co. deputies spread love and hope to local kids

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The two Richmond County deputies who surprised a local boy with autism on his birthday just a few weeks ago are doing more good on Tuesday.

RCSO deputies Joshua Freeman and Alphonso Forrest say they are tired of locking kids up, and they want to make a difference. That's why they're going to local schools and talking to students of all ages, like at Meadowbrook Elementary.

"We read them a book, showed them our patrol cars, let them know what we do on a day to day basis.," said Deputies Freeman and Forrest.

Meadowbrook Elementary teachers Patricia Morris and Jasmine Surrency say they want to make sure these kids see law enforcement in a positive light.

"Some of them are used to them always apprehending bad people but they also do a lot of good in the community so we wanted to express that to them as well"

These deputies want the kids to know they are always there for them.

"When someone calls us it's not, 'we're going to lock you up' or anything it's we're here to help, we're counselors, daddy's to some people, we're uncles, aunties we all that."

Their efforts to make a difference go beyond pre-k. They'll be speaking to older kids in the next few weeks pushing a little different message.

"People never realize the choices they make until it's too late. And what we're trying to get is people to open their eyes, and see the choices they're making before it gets too late."

They say they're tired of seeing the bad parts of society and want to spread love and hope, and they aren't stopping any time soon.

"We got enough in prison, we got enough dead. we're not trying to add to that number."

Deputies Forrest and Freeman were invited to Meadowbrook for Georgia Pre-K Week. They'll be visiting Goshen Learning Center on Friday, and four more schools this month to talk to elementary and high school students.​

