"We feel him everywhere." Brantley Griffin's family and friends help serve the homeless

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- BG Strong Charities teamed up with Compass for Hope to serve more than 100 homeless people in Augusta Sunday afternoon.

BG Strong is a charity created in honor of Brantley Griffin, the 14-year-old who died after a fireworks accident in July. This is the first holiday for the Griffin family without Brantley.

"It's been rough," said Matt Griffin, Brantley's father. "It's a year of firsts."

It's been more than five months since Brantley passed, but Matt said they still feel his presence every day.

"We feel him everywhere," he said. "We definitely feel him here today."

Matt said serving the community with Compass for Hope is what Brantley would have wanted.

"Brantley was just a loving, kind, generous person," Matt said. "We want to keep his legacy and spirit alive by helping others."

Wearing hats with Brantley's initials and pins with his high school football picture, BG Strong Charities helped serve more than 100 homeless people at GAP ministries in Augusta.

"We want these youngsters, these young people, to realize there's a lot more to life and to our community," Matt said.

He credits faith and support from family and friends for getting them through this tragedy. He said the holidays will be tough without their son, but he knows Brantley will be there, in spirit.

"He's getting ready to celebrate the most amazing birthday ever and he gets a front row seat," Matt said. "It keeps me moving and going forward every single day."

