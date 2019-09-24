"We can talk without feeling any fear." Columbia Co. Library offers free course teaching English, U.S. history

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's something a lot of us take for granted, knowing the history, the norms, and the culture of the United States. Imagine how hard it is when English isn't your first language.

A second language class at the Columbia County Library is teaching their students more than just the language. Students are learning the history of America.

Marsha Blasso is the Coordinator of the ESL Program at the Columbia County Library.

"I know what it's like to be in a country where you don't know what's going on and you don't speak the language," Blasso said.

So when Blasso came to Columbia County, she started the program to teach English as a second language to anyone.

"I like starting programs, so I had four volunteers and we just had four classes and a small number of students."

They've now quickly grown to 20 volunteers teaching 45 students from across the world. This is the second year Sara Altantawi has been in the program.

"My husband got accepted into the PHD program here, so we moved from Egypt to here," Altantawi said alongside fellow student Cindy Lin.

The class focuses on different topics instead of the traditional textbook learning. Some days they sit in classes, while other days they do social outings.

"Our idea is to get people through and functional on their own as quickly as possible."

They also teach about social norms and customs that make America what it is.

"It's improved my English a lot. We can talk without feeling any fear now."

Those classes meet weekly at the Columbia County Library. It's free for everyone ​who wants to join.

