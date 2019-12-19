'We can get them justice': Anti-gun violence activists look to provide hope to Aiken after double murder

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County deputies are still looking for three men involved in shooting and killing a mom and her 1-year-old.

Deputies say the trio are gang members and 26-year-old Mel'lisha Jackson, and her son Elijah weren't the intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are patrolling the area for clues and leads, but this ongoing gang violence speaks to a problem that it seems no area is exempt from.

"Now, we never know whether it's going to be a rich area or a poor area,” Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, said.

Logan spends much of his time traveling. Lately, it’s been to counties just beyond the big metro areas like in Graniteville.

"These are just a bunch of gang-banging thugs that quite frankly are cowards,” Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said.

This year, data collected by the FBI proved police departments and sheriff's offices across the nation more than ever were up against a relentless rise in gang activity -- small towns no exception.

Gang cases worked by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are among the thousands in South Carolina, but the weight of this one feels heavy enough to possibly change a community.

“But we can get them justice,” Logan said. “And send a strong message that we’re not going to tolerate this.”

Logan is hoping his message will encourage someone to come forward. Although it’s his life’s activism to travel and talk about gangs and guns, it’d be nice if he had to do it less.

“This little child did not deserve this, nor did that mother,” Logan said.

This year, GBI says all reporting Georgia law enforcement agencies found gangs to be their biggest fight, too.

Logan says hopefully the end of gang activity draws near by solving this double murder investigation and many others.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.