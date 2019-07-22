"We are not without hope." Second vigil held for six Thomson car crash victims

Monday, July 22, 2019

EVANS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Department of Community Services held a second vigil Thursday to honor the victims of last week's fatal car crash in Thomson.

Trinity Fredericks and Chloe Matherly were two of the girls in the crash. Some of their friends attended the vigil and talked about visiting the girls in the hospital.

"It was really emotional," said Sibyl Poston, who graduated with both Fredericks and Matherly. "Just like seeing them and not being able to talk to them and everything."

A common theme at the vigil was hope, and some hope was restored earlier Thursday afternoon. Trinity Fredericks' father posted on Facebook that Trinity had opened her eyes for the first time. She's been in critical condition since the accident.

Chloe Matherly has also been upgraded to fair condition. Their friends say both girls are always looking to put smiles on people's faces.

"They're two of the funniest girls you'll ever meet," said Poston. "Chloe is friends with everyone. And she just, that's her personality. And Trinity too."

Trinity and her family were able to watch the vigil through a live stream on Facebook.