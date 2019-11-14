'We are not going to compromise. Period.': CSRA leaders want the lock and dam pool left alone

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A day after a public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ lock and dam plan, some residents feel like it was a waste of time.

Meanwhile, the Corps says they want to compromise. But not all leaders are on-board.

We're actually learning from one Augusta commissioner that there's a 99.9 percent chance that Augusta-Richmond County Commission joins the South Carolina lawsuit against the Corps.

The options to preserve the pool aren't music to anyone's ears.

There's two sides to the lock and dam debate, but both sides of the river are on the same page.

“We are not going to compromise,” Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner John Clarke said. “Period. Forget it.”

The Corps is offering to change their plan if leaders meet them halfway.

“Non-federal funds can be provided to build a higher rock weir,” Clarke said.

That’s what they’re calling Alternative 26A. The Corps says it puts the water level within inches of what it is now, but the Corps won’t pay.

"Doesn't seem quite fair,” South Carolina state Rep. Bill Taylor said. “They come in with a plan, and yet we have to pay over that amount of money to find a satisfactory outcome."

Some leaders like Commissioner Clarke are willing to spend the money, just not for the Corps’ rock weir.

“It's not about tax dollars,” Clarke said. “We are willing to spend the money to rebuild our dam."

Option 2 is removing a 2-mile training wall under the river. The Corps says images from the draw down test in February came from behind it and it lowers the water level on the North Augusta side.

“The pool is going to drop two feet whether that training wall is staying there or it’s not there,” Clarke said.

The answer to the Corps’ options seems to be clear.

“We need them to compromise with us and give us back our dam, and leave our pool alone,” Clarke said.

Going back to the lawsuit, leaders say they may not listen to the people, but they are listening to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is key, too, because it essentially halts any options from going anywhere.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.