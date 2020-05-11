Waynesboro to host run, walk in memory of Ahmaud Arbery

Monday, May 11, 2020

This was an earlier "I Run With Maud" event in the CSRA.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An “I Run and Walk With Maud” event and balloon release are planned this weekend in Waynesboro in memory of slain jogger Ahmaud Arbery, who is buried near the city.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside Brunswick, and a father and son have been arrested in connection with the shooting. They told police they thought he was a burglar.

In the past several days, a series of events including runs, balloon releases and protests have been held in the region, including in the CSRA, where several of Arbery’s friends and family members live.

The Waynesboro event, sponsored by the city and B.R.I.D.G.E, Burke County, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants should meet at the Huddle House restaurant at Brentwood Drive and South Liberty Street. The walk will end in front of the old courthouse steps, where there will be a balloon release and presentation.

Participants will need to wear face coverings, and social distancing will be enforced.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Trevor McMichael, 34, were arrested late last week after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began to look into the case. The U.S. Department of Justice has now been asked to investigate.

The case has raised racial concerns. Arbery was African American and the McMichaels are white.

