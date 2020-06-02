Waynesboro police seek man suspected of cruelty to children, battery

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man suspected of cruelty to children in the third degree and battery, authorities said.

Michael McCladdie, 27, is accused in an incident that occurred Saturday, according to authorities.

He is known to visit 2119 Lumpkin Road, L-2, in Richmond County and several addresses in Burke County and Waynesboro, including 704 Pine Trails, according to Waynesboro police.

In announcing that they were looking for him, police released a photo of McCladdie, which is attached to this article.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department criminal investigation division at 706-554-8029 or another law enforcement agency. Callers may remain anonymous.

