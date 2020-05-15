Waynesboro community to host 'Run with Maud' presentation Saturday

Friday, May 15, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mayor Gregory Carswell of Waynesboro, along with B.R.I.D.G.E, will bring a community together to stand in support of Ahmaud Arbery.

A walk will start at 10:00 a.m. at Brentwood Dr. and Huddle House, go down Liberty St, and end up at the old courthouse. People are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Speakers:

Presentation 1 and proclamation: by Mayor Carswell and B.R.I.D.G.E founder Kenya Sullivan Crumbley.

Presentation 2: To Ms. Wanda Cooper by 26 young African-American Males.

Any questions can be addressed to Mayor Carswell or Nakia Williams, Mayor’s Assistant at 706-871-2986.

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: Waynesboro Run With Maud Flyer

