Waynesboro Police Department officer tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Waynesboro Police Department has been informed that the Road Patrol Commander Gary Jones tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release.

According to the release, the police department has been in touch with the local Health Department and is continuing to operate according to the guidelines from the CDC and the Department of Health.

The department says:

"We are still implementing measures to disinfect and clean work areas on a frequent basis. We are providing our employees with PPE and we will continue to deliver quality law enforcement services to our citizens. We have spoken with the Patrol Commander and he advises that he is feeling much better and is looking forward to 3 to 4 days symptom-free so that he can return to work."

The Waynesboro Police Department thanks the public for their prayers and concerns and will continue to serve the community during these trying times.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.