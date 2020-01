Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Harlem says there is a water main break on Lamkin Road.

City Officials say they have turned off water to the area to repair the main. They say it affects residents on Lamkin Road from Willie Timmy, Sanders, Fite and to the end of Lamkin Road South.

They say they are not sure of the length of time it will be off.

