Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials are working quickly to address a water main break on Rivernorth Drive.

According to North Augusta officials, that water main break may cause water service in the area to be interrupted for several hours.

You are asked to call 803-441-4240 if you have any questions.

More on this story as it develops.

