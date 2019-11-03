Water main break in Grovetown at the corner of Wrightsboro and Horizon South

Sunday, November 3, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to Grovetown City Officials, there is a water main break at the corner of Wrightsboro and Horizon South.

City officials say some people in this area will experience a lack of water and/or lack of water pressure.

Areas affected are from Peanuts Laundry to the Willowick subdivision.

Officials say they are currently working to repair this break as quickly as possible. There's no word on when this will be prepared, but we will keep you updated.

