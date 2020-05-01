Water line repair leads to boil order for some Jackson customers

Friday, May 1, 2020

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – A boil order advisory has been issued for water customers on several streets in Jackson, the city in Aiken County announced Friday.

The streets are Jackson Road, South Hankinson, Green Street, Church Street, Angela Drive and Douse Circle.

The advisory was issued due to a water line repair.

As a precaution, the city asks that customers boil water for a full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice.

An automated phone call will advise customers when the order has been lifted. The city asked that customers ensure the city has their correct phone number by calling 803-471-2229.

