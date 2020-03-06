Water levels continuing to rise with no where to go

Thursday, March 5, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 11

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All of this rain is also wreaking havoc along our waterways too.

The water levels here are already extremely high, and Stevens creek starts above Modoc and runs through North Augusta.

Stevens Creek is normally two to three feet, but after all the rain this week it's a little over 30 feet.

Creeks and rivers are continuing to rise as the rain finally tapers off.

"It's definitely a lot of water and unfortunately this water is now adding as it moves down more rain water," said Savannah River keeper, Tonya Bonitatibus.

She says it's too much water with nowhere to go.

It's damaging concrete, eating away the ground, and could effect homes in a different way.

"The ground is completely saturated at this point, and unfortunately people are starting to have trouble with their septic tanks," said Bonitatibus.

The high water is causing damage at a cemetery too.

Some of the grave markers appear to be shifting at a cemetery in Harlem.

"So much rain have actually saturated the ground, and just started moving things," said Bonitatibus.

As for repairs, that may take a while too.

You can't fix a road that's still under water.

