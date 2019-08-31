Water issues continue in Jackson, SC

Saturday, August 31, 2019

JACKSON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another water line broke on Foreman Street in Jackson Saturday morning. Residents said they woke up to no running water and the area was placed under a boil water advisory.

Crews on the scene told us they feel like they've been repairing broken lines almost every single weekend. Any time a water line breaks, the water must be shut off, and residents are left without running water. When the water is turned back on, the area must remain under a boil water advisory until a crew can come and decontaminate the water.

Danny Brown has lived in Jackson his whole life and says this is the third time this month he has had his water cut off. Four weeks ago, a water line break, also on Foreman Street, caused the road in front of his house to completely crumble.

The problem, according to Jackson Water Commissioner Gurney Wiggins, is that the water lines are about 60 years old. The solution would be to replace the lines altogether, but that's easier said than done, especially for a small town without a lot of resources.

"If we were to come in and do a sweep and say we were going to replace them all, that's a very astronomical amount of money," Wiggins said.

Still, Wiggins says it's a task city council is trying to make happen. They'll just need a little help in the form of government grants.

"We've got plans. We just got to figure out how we're going to pay for them," he said.

In the meantime, city council just voted to accept a bid from a contractor to fix the damage that occurred about four weeks ago. Wiggins says those repairs will begin within the next week.

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Wiggins says a major weather event is concerning, especially because the town has enough to clean up already.

"Flooding of that magnitude - there is some concern. But there's not a lot we can do until we're confronted with the scenario," he said.

Until then, people like Danny Brown will have to continue to find short term solutions.

"Keep buying bottled water. Gallon size," Brown said.

