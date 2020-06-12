Water boil advisory set for Mt. Carmel residents in McCormick County

Friday, June 12, 2020

MCCORMICK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises the residence of Mt. Carmel that are located on James Speed Rd and Willington Academy Dr.

The department advises residents to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a leaking valve that was replaced on Willington Academy Dr.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.