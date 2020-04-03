Watch SC Gov. McMaster's April 3 news briefing on COVID-19

Friday, April 3, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.

The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.

“If we all take seriously our individual obligations to help prevent spread of the disease, we have the potential to save lives,” Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC medical consultant, said in a news release. “Our sympathies are with the friends and family of these three individuals, and with all the loved ones who’ve lost someone to this disease.”

DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number statewide was 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

• Anderson County: 5 cases

• Beaufort County: 2 cases

• Berkeley County: 9 cases

• Charleston County: 16 cases

• Chester County: 1 case

• Clarendon County: 3 cases

• Dorchester County: 1 case

• Edgefield County: 1 case

• Florence County: 3 cases

• Georgetown County: 1 case

• Greenville County: 20 cases

• Greenwood County: 1 case

• Horry County: 1 case

• Jasper County: 1 case

• Kershaw County: 7 cases

• Lee County: 5 cases

• Lancaster County: 5 cases

• Laurens County: 2 cases

• Lexington County: 8 cases

• Newberry County: 1 case

• Orangeburg County: 1 case

• Pickens County: 2 cases

• Richland County: 24 cases

• Spartanburg County: 10 cases

• Sumter County: 9 cases

• Union County: 1 case

• York County: 7 cases