Watch: Hugh Jackman gives girl ‘greatest birthday gift ever!’

Some birthdays are just better than others.

Mia Wojcik of Plantation, Fla., loves Hugh Jackman. And when her family found out he was performing on what would be her seventh birthday, they bought tickets and booked a flight to Denver to see the concert – part of his world tour.

Mia even made a sign for the July 10 show, asking Jackman to sing her “Happy Birthday.”

Things only got better from there, according to Mia’s mom Jillian.

“She said she hoped that you would sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her from the stage,” Jillian Wojcik said in a tweet. “But you did it! You took time from your show to call her over and talk to her and sing her the most beautiful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ I’ve ever heard.”

Mom posted the video, some pictures and a thank-you note to Twitter.

And that’s how you get the title “The Greatest Showman.”

