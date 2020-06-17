GBI investigating allegations of 'inappropriate relationship' between Wilkes County coach, former student

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

WILKES, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials are investigating allegations against a former Wilkes County High School coach involved in a former relationship with a student.

On June 8, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation regarding an allegation made against former Wilkes County High School Coach T.C. Jay.

According to the sheriff's office, the allegation involves an inappropriate relationship between Coach Jay and a former Wilkes County High School student.

The investigation is ongoing. We will have more on this story as it develops.

