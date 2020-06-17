GBI investigating allegations of 'inappropriate relationship' between Wilkes County coach, former student
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
WILKES, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials are investigating allegations against a former Wilkes County High School coach involved in a former relationship with a student.
On June 8, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation regarding an allegation made against former Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School Coach T.C. Jay.
According to the sheriff's office, the allegation involves an inappropriate relationship between Coach Jay and a former Wilkes County High School student.
The investigation is ongoing. We will have more on this story as it develops.
