GBI investigating allegations of 'inappropriate relationship' between Wilkes County coach, former student

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

WILKES, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials are investigating allegations against a former Wilkes County High School coach involved in a former relationship with a student.

On June 8, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation regarding an allegation made against former Washington-Wilkes Comprehensive High School Coach T.C. Jay.

According to the sheriff's office, the allegation involves an inappropriate relationship between Coach Jay and a former Wilkes County High School student.

The investigation is ongoing. We will have more on this story as it develops.