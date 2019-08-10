Washington County's sheriff dies; GBI investigating

Saturday, August 10, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County's sheriff has passed away, and now an investigation is underway.

Director of the Office of Public Affairs for the GBI Nelly Miles says they were requested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death of Sheriff Thomas Smith.

"At this point in the investigation, no foul play is suspected but an autopsy to determine an official cause and manner of death is scheduled for Monday," Miles said.

Miles says agents are currently conducting interviews and other investigative acts as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Sandersville Police Department expressed their condolences in a Facebook post Saturday, thanking Smith for his years of 'service and dedication.'

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office website, Smith was a native of Washington County and a former president of the Georgia Sheriff's Association. During his time as sheriff, Smith organized the county's first K-9 unit and a neighborhood watch program as well.

