Washington County officials vow to enforce curfew

SANDERSVILLE, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Washington County has adopted an overnight curfew as part of an emergency declaration prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington County Solicitor General’s Office said it will prosecute all individuals who violate the declaration of a local state of emergency issued by Washington County Chairman Horace Daniel on March 23.

The curfew restricts travel from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with the exceptions of people going to and from work, for health care and for necessary travel.

Anyone who violates the curfew will be charged with a misdemeanor and could receive a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine upon conviction, according to authorities.

People who congregate in groups of 10 or more will also be prosecuted, authorities said.

Individuals who would danger the public with a reckless disregard for the health and safety of others will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, the office said.

“The Solicitor General’s Office will continue its efforts to ensure that Washington County residents are safe and secure through aggressive and innovative prosecution,” it said in a news release. “We understand that these are uncertain times and unprecedented times, but by working together and following the recommendation of our local, state and federal officials, we can overcome this challenge.”

McDuffie and Johnson counties have also adopted overnight curfews.

