Washington County nursing home confirms COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another local nursing home, Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehab, is on the list of facilities battling COVID-19 cases.

Two employees tested positive at Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health and Rehab at 652 Ferncrest Drive, Sandersville in Washington County.

This brings the total of local nursing and personal care homes to 14 in our area.

Prutthealth in Swainsboro facilities reported an increase in cases overnight. Five patients are positive for the virus at that facility.

