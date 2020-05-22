Warrenville raid reveals stash house, nets 6 arrests, authorities say

Friday, May 22, 2020

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Six people were arrested after a raid of an illegal drug stash house, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The arrests occurred after officers arrived around 9 a.m. Thursday at 110 Pond Row in Warrenville to execute a search warrant as part of a three-month narcotics investigation, according to authorities.

The search of the home, being rented by Joshua Davis Baughman, 29, and Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69, led to the discovery of heroin, marijuana and paraphernalia associated with illegal drug use, authorities said.

Investigators arrested Baughman on suspicion of operating a stash house and for an outstanding warrant on suspicion of third-degree burglary, according to authorities. Investigators said they arrested Willis on suspicion of operating a stash house and trafficking heroin, second offense.

Authorities said the investigation also resulted in four additional arrests:

• Crystal Marie Harkins, 33, trafficking heroin, first offense.

• Charles Eugene Weathersbee Jr., 36, trafficking heroin, third offense.

• Sarah Denise Plaster, procession of heroin, second offense.

• Kimberly Ann Weathersbee Powell, 38, procession of heroin, first offense.

