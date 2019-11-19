Warren County students learn about the impact of GA's agriculture community

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

News 12 This Morning

WARREN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Georgia’s Farm Bureau is hosting its Farm to City Week, and students are getting a closer look at agriculture.

Maggie the cow and Nicole Duvall are visiting warren county students this week.

“We learned about cows and dairy,” Duvall said.

The students get to see first-hand how milk is made and learn about dairy cows as well as other products that come from milk.

It’s also a chance to get student thinking about a bigger picture.

“If they have a farm that's in their county, they can understand the importance of that farm and also the economical impact it does for their county, too,” Duvall said.

From a mobile dairy farm to their own farm, students in Warren County are learning what it takes to make food.

“Our students are able to learn how to plant food, how to harvest it, how to make sure it has the proper nutrients and then how to produce it and put it on the table,” county nutrition director Scott Richardson said.

Students grow collards, kale, and more.

“They enjoy getting out in the dirt, they enjoy working with the soil, they enjoy working with crops, they enjoy taste-testing the food before it even gets to the darn buckets,” Richardson said.

Then they get to eat it.

“It's a tremendous benefit for the students,” Richardson said. “It's a tremendous benefit to me as a school nutrition director because it's a huge cost-savings to be able to grow our own food on property and then bring it into our cafeteria.”

They’re introducing student to agriculture early with the hopes of bringing more farms and farmers to Warren County down the road.

