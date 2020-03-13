Warren County schools closing on coronavirus issues

Friday, March 13, 2020

WARREN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Warren County School District is closing schools down on coronavirus fears.

In a statement, school officials say they are closing until further notice.

Teachers and staff will report through March 18, 2020.

School officials will be sending home instructional packets for parents to pick up on March 18 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on March 18.

Teachers will also be working on ways to provide support to students by work from home possibilities.

Warren County schools will also be "conducting a comprehensive and deep cleaning of schools."

District officials say they realize this is an "unprecedented challenge" for residents, but they are continuing to work on solutions.

"While we do not yet have all the information or answers, please know if you have a problem or challenge, we will try to find a solution," a statement said.

