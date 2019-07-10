Warrant: Woman, 39, left two small children in car for 20 minutes while she shopped

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 39-year-old woman was charged with two counts of deprivation of a minor after deputies say she left her two children inside a car while she shopped.

A warrant from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a car parked in a Bobby Jones Expressway parking lot after reports of two children being locked inside the car with the engine running.

Deputies found the 1 and 5-year-old children in the car, but no adult behind the wheel.

Moments later, according to officials, Lori Dye walked up and told the deputies she had run inside a nearby business to go to the bathroom and that she'd only been gone for 2 or 3 minutes.

However, deputies said, information gathered at the scene led them to discover the children had been alone in the car for approximately 20 minutes.

Deputies said Dye then told them she had actually been shopping but knew exactly what she wanted to purchase.

Dye was taken into custody and the children were turned over to their father's custody.

