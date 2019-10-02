Warrant: Father severely beat, choked out son

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 35-year-old Richmond County man has been charged with second degree cruelty to children after what investigators said he did to a 16-year-old.

According to an arrest warrant, Reginald Boozer used his belt to beat his teen son on his legs and buttocks.

However, it didn't stop there, deputies said. The warrant says Boozer then wrapped the belt around his hand and began hitting his and choking him until he passed out.

No other details were made available.

