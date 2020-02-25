Warrant: Boyfriend strangled slain Georgia student

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A 23-year-old Georgia college student whose body was found days after she disappeared was strangled.

The cause of Anitra Gunn's death was revealed Monday when a judge read out criminal charges against 23-year-old DeMarcus Little.

Little is a U.S. Army sergeant stationed at Fort Gordon who was recently promoted. He was charged on Friday with malice murder.

His lawyer denied the charges. Gunn disappeared on Valentine's Day. Her remains were found days later.

Another hearing is set for April 24.

