Want to know if SC is sending you a $50 refund? Check here.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Weeks after announcing that many current and former South Carolina residents would be receiving a $50 rebate thanks to one lucky lottery winner, many have wondered if they'll be receiving a check.

Well, South Carolina's Department of Revenue has released a website that allows you to check and see if you're eligible for the rebate?

All you have to do is head on over to DOR's website and click "Check your rebate status."

In March, an individual took home $877M after claiming the $1.5B Mega Millions Jackpot.

State lawmakers had $61M left over and decided to give it back to the taxpayers. The $50 rebate will be paid on Dec. 2, 2019.

