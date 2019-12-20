Want to keep your real Christmas tree alive a little longer? Follow these simple tips!

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Believe it or not, we're only five days away from Christmas, but most of you have probably had your tree up for some time now.

From small trees to little trees, Tom Sawyer's Christmas Tree Farm in Monetta has it all.

"We have a trees the run from 4 foot to 10 foot,” Sawyer said.

Variety – they have plenty of that.

"We have Virginia Pine, Leyland Cypress, Murray Cypress,” Sawyer said.

But no matter what tree you get, every tree needs a little care.

"The key thing to caring for a tree is to keep it in water so that the water can transpire properly and keep your tree fresh,” Sawyer said.

So here's a few tips: be sure to check water levels every day as the stand always needs to be full.

What about Old Wives Tales like adding sugar or even a little Sprite into the mix to keep your tree green even longer?

"Research at North Carolina State University shows that nothing is better than pure water and if you just cannot stand it or can’t believe me, you might just put a real mild solution of a house plant fertilizer, but no sugar; it would just cause mold,” Sawyer said.

Did you know Christmas trees like cooler temperatures? That means you should keep the thermostat in your home in the low 70s. And remember -- never put your tree near the wood stove or fireplace.

