Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this election day was crazier than normal. And long lines and wait times didn't make it any easier, but you can help!

To apply to be a poll worker, visit the links below:

Richmond County Poll Worker Information

Columbia County Poll Worker Information

South Carolina Poll Worker Information

