Want a healthy heart? Get a dog

As it turns out, Fido isn’t just man’s best friend. Our four-legged buddies are good for all of us, especially when it comes to our hearts, a new study shows.

The benefits of a dog: Exercise improves heart health because it helps you maintain a healthy weight and controls blood sugar. Dogs can be great mood boosters. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

“What we found was that those who own a pet, particularly a dog, were healthier from the cardiovascular standpoint,” said Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, who conducted the study.

The reason is people who have dogs are more likely to exercise regularly, eat a healthier diet and have better sugar levels in their blood.

Lopez-Jimenez knows the benefits firsthand. He has a German shorthair retriever named Choco.

"He will be nagging me until we go out — maybe for a short walk, maybe throwing him balls. But what I realize is that anything that I do with my dog will imply physical activity," according to the cardiologist.

Plus, dogs are great mood boosters.

How can you look into those eyes and not feel better?

