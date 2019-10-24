Walmart starting holiday deals early

(NBC) - Walmart is kicking off its holiday deals early this year. Shoppers should start to see holiday sales early Friday morning.

Walmart says the early start to its deals is coming because of the shorter holiday shopping season. There are six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas compared to last year.

Shopper will find deals on things like electronics, toys, home goods and sporting accessories.

This is also the first holiday season Walmart is offering free next-day deliver, a move to compete with Amazon Prime.