Walmart removes video game signs, people think more needs to be done

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Walmart issued a statement today saying it was removing images of violent movies, television and video games from its stores nationwide, but some people think the major retail store missed the mark.

"They need to do more than just take down a few posters," said Emilie DeGryse. "Taking down a few posters isn't going to change someone's ability to go out and buy a gun."

DeGryse is the Aiken chapter lead for Moms Demand Action, a nationwide group against gun violence. She thinks Walmart is missing the point with the removal of video game signs.

"In my 45 years I don't know one single male that has ever shot up a store, a bar or a schoolyard due to any level of video gaming," she said.

A former gun store owner feels the same way. He pointed to the easy access of guns and attachments as the problem, not video games.

It appears both gun owners and non-gun owners agree, something else needs to be done.

