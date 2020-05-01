Walmart launches express delivery: in two hours or less

Friday, May 1, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

BENTONVILLE, Ark (WRDW/WAGT) -- Walmart is announcing Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

According to Walmart, Express Delivery allows customers to order across more than 160,000 items from Walmart’s food, consumables, and general merchandise such as groceries, everyday essentials, toys, and electronics.

Walmart has sped up the development of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, trying out Express Delivery in 100 stores since mid-April. The service will expand and will be available in nearly 2,000 total stores in the following weeks.

To get started, customers can go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search their ZIP code to see if Express Delivery is offered in their area.

Walmart’s Express Delivery joins the retailer’s popular pickup and delivery servcies, all three of which are no-contact services for the customers.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.