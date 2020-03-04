Wallace Branch Library celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been 100 years since the 19th Amendment was passed, granting women the right to vote. Tuesday, the Wallace Branch Library unveiled a new exhibit honoring those who were part of the movement.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

"Give us the vote, but I'm wedded to the cause," one card reads.

In this case, postcards, tell 100 years of history.

"I'd rather kiss her than hear her talk," says another postcard.

2020 marks 100 years since women's suffrage successfully fought for a woman's right to vote.

"A lot of the protest movement things with marching, with sit-ins with that started with the women's suffrage movement," explained Gayla Keesee with the League of Women Voters of the CSRA​.

This year, the Wallace Branch Library wanted to pay tribute to those who paved the way. Posters, books and a timeline line the walls of the room, and one display highlights a unique part of the Suffrage Movement.

"We are featuring the vintage suffrage postcards from the Susan B. Anthony birthplace museum."

Dozens of post cards show a unique way people reached out to lawmakers, both for and against suffrage.​

"I'm gonna compare them to our modern day memes and how we use Twitter."

With short messages and pictures on the other side, they catch your attention.

"We send holiday cards, well they also sent holiday post cards with their message."

The exhibit will be up for the next week and a half there at the library. They say they hope to make this an annual tradition.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

