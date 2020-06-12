Walk-ins welcome: close contact businesses sharpen up under lifted restrictions

Friday, June 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After months of no business, and then a month of just taking reservations, close contact businesses are able to serve walk-in customers. But safety still has to come first if they want to take care of staff and customers.

At the Split End Hair salon, changes are already underway.

"Now that we can have walk-ins, we have two 6-foot benches so we can have one person on each bench waiting here,” Hope Durk, the owner, said.

The ‘X’ marks the spot, for where clients walking in should go --

"So that accommodates one, two, three, four clients waiting,” Durk said.

Waiting while still remaining six feet apart. Many salons started making arrangements for more clients inside shortly after Governor Brian Kemp signed a new executive order.

Salons were given the green light to open in late April, but most only took appointments and reservations. Now in Gov. Kemp's latest order, walk-ins are allowed at places like barbershops, body art studios, and hair salons.

But over at Salon at Surrey they say, operating won’t be the same but they will do their best to stay open.

"We are not just letting people come in and sit with their friends while they have their hair done,” Karen Collins, the owner of Salon at Surrey, said.

She says they will start taking walk-ins, but they must be screened and seating must be available before service can begin.

"It's a small salon and we only have five stylists," she explained.

And she even hired a sanitation worker to wipe down and keep things moving safely.

"We would do whatever is required and maintain the guidelines the best we can,” Collins said.

Along with fewer restrictions for close contact businesses, gatherings of 50 people are allowed now, as long there is at least six-feet between each person.

For more information about the lifted restrictions, read Gov. Kemp’s executive order.

