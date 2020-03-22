Walgreens announces new services for seniors to protect from COVID-19

Sunday, March 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Walgreens has announced new services for seniors to help protect those at higher risks during the coronavirus outbreak.

Those new services include extra support for seniors, including additional resources, weekly discounts and dedicated hours make it easier for seniors to shop.

Every Tuesday from 8am to 9am, is seniors-only hour. Walgreens has also announced that every Tuesday will be "Seniors Day". Customers 55 years old and up will get special offers and discounts online and in-person.

Seniors will get 30-percent off of certain eligible regular priced items with the code "SENIOR30" and 20-percent off of other items with the code "SENIOR20".

To see which items will be on sale, visit: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/seniorday.jsp.

Walgreens is also offering free shipping so seniors can safely shop online and get it delivered with no minimum. There is also a drive-thru option where you can pull up and shop select items.