Waitr looking to hire new drivers in Augusta area

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Waitr food delivery service is looking to expand in the Augusta area, and they're hiring new drivers.

Waitr wants to hire about 100 new drivers, so they're hosting a hiring fair on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the office located at 901 Greene Street.

The food delivery company currently employs about 100 drivers in the area. The available positions are both full and part-time.

Applicants must bring a valid driver's license and proof of auto insurance at the job fair.

