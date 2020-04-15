Wait, how long? SC Education Department says you're only supposed to be teaching for this amount of time

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hey, parents. Struggling over there with that school work for your kids?

You're not alone. The South Carolina Department of Education has released guidelines telling you how long you should be educating your children throughout the day.

Pre-K: Minimum: 20 minutes, Maximum: 60 minutes

Kindergarten: Minimum: 30 minutes, Maximum: 90 minutes

1st and 2nd: Minimum: 45 minutes, Maximum: 90 minutes

3rd through 5th: Minimum: 60 minutes, Maximum: 120 minutes

6th through 8th: Minimum: 15 minutes of class per day/90 minutes total, Maximum: 30 minutes of class per day/180 minutes total

9th through 12th: Minimum: 20 minutes of class per day/120 minutes total, Maximum: 45 minutes of class per day/270 minutes total

"These recommendations take into account differences in how districts are able to deliver remote instruction and the need for parents to focus on the social, emotional, and physical well-being of children during COVID-19 school closures," a statement from the education department said.

