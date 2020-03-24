Waffle House closes 365 locations, 1,627 remain open

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Waffle House announced multiple location closures on their Twitter because of the coronavirus.

So far, Waffle House has closed 365 locations along the east coast and the central U.S.

On March 10, an employee of a Waffle House in Georgia tested positive for the coronavirus.

