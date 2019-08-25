Wadley police officer dies in crash

Sunday, August 25, 2019

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -According to Wadley Police Department's Facebook page, one of their own has lost their lives. Chief Walker writes, "It’s with much grief and sadness that we the Wadley PD and City of Wadley inform you of the passing of Ptl. Daniel Thomas. Thomas was such a devoted, patriotic, brave, officer who loved helping people."

Chief Walker says early this morning Officer Thomas was involved in a single vehicle accident on Hwy 1 just south of Wrens. Due to the injuries he received resulted in his passing.

Walker says at this time funeral arrangements are incomplete but once they are completed will notify the public. Officer Thomas' remains will be escorted to the GBI Crime lab tomorrow morning and afterwards escorted to the mortician of his family's choice.

"I would like to thank Jefferson County Sheriff Office and Dispatch, Louisville PD, Wrens PD, Wrens FD, Louisville FD, GSP, Gold Cross, Jefferson County Coroner, Jefferson County ER Staff and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch for everything you’ve done to assist and help us during this most difficult time," Walker said.

Walker asks that everyone keep the Thomas family as well as the Family of Wadley PD and City of Wadley in your prayers.

He ended the Facebook post with a hashtag, #WeAreWadleyWeAreOne

