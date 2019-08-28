Wadley community to mourn fallen officer killed in crash

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

WADLEY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a few hours, the Jefferson County community will gather to remember a fallen officer.

The city of Wadley's police department is hosting a vigil for the late Officer Daniel Thomas. Thomas died Saturday in a car crash while on the way home from work.

The vigil is at 6 p.m. at the police department.

A celebration of life ceremony is planned for Saturday at the Transforming Lives Baptist Church in Augusta.

